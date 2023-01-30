Lamar University announces 2023 football schedule

Pete Rossomando’s first season as Lamar University’s head coach will include an 11-game schedule, the school announced Monday, featuring six home dates and some tough tests in non-conference play.

Lamar will start its 2023 schedule by hosting Idaho, a member of the Big Sky Conference, on Aug. 31 in Beaumont. The Cardinals will then hit the road to face Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent Louisiana Monroe, followed by another road test against South Dakota.

“This is going to be a great challenge opening the year at home against Idaho who was a 2022 FCS playoff team,” Rossomando said. “Then we will travel to UL Monroe and South Dakota – one of the blue bloods of FCS football – as we begin building our program.”

Lamar’s final non-conference game will come against a Division II opponent, Lincoln University, before starting Southland Conference play at Houston Christian on Sept. 30.

“We’re very excited to be opening up Southland Conference play against Houston Christian. There is nothing like playing football in the Southland Conference,” Rossomando said.

The Cardinals will continue conference play Oct. 7 against Northwestern State, before traveling to Southeastern Louisiana the following week. After the game against the Lions, Lamar will get a bye week before returning home for three of their final four games.

Back to back home games will come against national semifinalist Incarnate Word (Oct. 28) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 4).

The Cardinals will be in Thibodaux, Louisiana to face Nicholls on Nov. 11 before the annual Battle of the Border rivalry game against McNeese. The Cardinals and Cowboys will close the regular season on Nov. 18th at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Kickoff times for Lamar’s games have yet to be released. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can do so by calling (409) 880-1715 or by visiting lamarcardinals.com/tickets.

Lamar’s full schedule is below:

August 31: vs. Idaho

Sept. 9: at Louisiana Monroe

Sept. 16: at South Dakota

Sept. 23: vs. Lincoln University

Sept. 30: at Houston Christian

October 7: vs. Northwestern State

October 14: at Southeastern Louisiana

October 28: vs. Incarnate Word

Nov. 4: vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Nov. 11: at Nicholls

Nov. 18: vs. McNeese