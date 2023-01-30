Lamar University announces 2023 football schedule
Pete Rossomando’s first season as Lamar University’s head coach will include an 11-game schedule, the school announced Monday, featuring six home dates and some tough tests in non-conference play.
Lamar will start its 2023 schedule by hosting Idaho, a member of the Big Sky Conference, on Aug. 31 in Beaumont. The Cardinals will then hit the road to face Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent Louisiana Monroe, followed by another road test against South Dakota.