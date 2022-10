A 2-1 win over Texas A&M Corpus-Christi on Sunday clinched the regular-season title for Lamar. It marks the third time in program history that the Cardinals have won the Southland championship.

Arely Alaniz scored the game-winning goal late in Sunday’s win. Her long-range strike came in the 89th minute with the game tied at 1-1.

When the final buzzer sounded, Lamar players burst into celebration. First-year Coach Nathan Kogut was happy to have the conference’s No. 1 seed wrapped up for next month’s Southland tournament.

“Being able to win the title with a game to spare is a great accomplishment, and being able to get a bye in the conference tournament is huge,” Kogut said. “We are so excited and can’t wait to celebrate our Seniors and our conference title at home next week.”

Related: Lamar soccer goal sets new wins record

Lamar previously won the Southland’s regular season title in 2017 and 2019. Both times, the Cardinals won the conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA bracket.

Lamar is now 12-1-2 overall and 9-1-1 in conference play. The Cardinals will finish the regular season at home this Friday against Nicholls before the Southland tournament takes place Nov. 2-6.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/mattGfaye