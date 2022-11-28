Lamar Jackson vulgarly responds on Twitter to NFL fan who calls for Ravens to let him walk at the end of the season

One of the most shocking losses of Week 12 came in Jacksonville, where the Ravens blew a two-score lead in the final six minutes of a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Following the game, an NFL fan took to Twitter and called for the Ravens to let Lamar Jackson leave at the end of the season, and the quarterback didn’t take kindly to that.

After watching Jackson complete just 50% of his passes against the Jaguars, the fan wrote that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

The Ravens quarterback was tagged in the tweet and we know he definitely read it because not only did he respond, but he responded with something that could put him in hot water. Jackson told the fan to “STFU,” while also including a vulgar NSFW insult that we can’t show here (If you want to know the exact words he used, you can click here to find out).

Jackson’s tweet got more than 13,000 likes in the first hour it was up.

As for the Ravens fan who sent the tweet, he’s clearly been frustrated by the Ravens’ inability to do anything on offense over the past few weeks. Over the past six quarters alone, Baltimore has scored just one offensive touchdown.

Although the fan would like to see Jackson leave Baltimore, that almost certainly won’t be happening. Even though he’s in the final year of his rookie deal, there’s almost a zero percent chance that Jackson will end up hitting free agency. After the season is over, the Ravens will look to negotiate a new deal with Jackson, but even if they can’t work something out, Baltimore can still hit him with the franchise tag.

Despite struggling with his accuracy against the Jaguars, Jackson still managed to total 343 yards of offense with 254 of that coming through the air and 89 on the ground. Jackson also quickly moved the ball down the field at the end of the game to set up Justin Tucker’s 67-yard field goal attempt, which came up short to seal Baltimore’s loss.