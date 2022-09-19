Lamar Jackson sets two NFL records in the Ravens’ wild, come-from-ahead loss to the Dolphins

Depending on your perspective, the biggest story to come out of the Baltimore Ravens’ 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was Tua Tagovailoa’s six touchdown passes, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill’s game-breaking abilities, or the complete Collapse of the Ravens defense in the fourth quarter. All of those are worthy of intense focus, of course, but they also overshadowed a rather absurd performance from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 318 yards (11 per attempt) and three touchdowns, posting a 142.6 passing rating, 86 QBR, and Week 2-high 0.69 EPA per dropback mark, according to Tru Media. Jackson further added 119 yards and a touchdown on his nine rushing attempts (13.2 yards per carry). In so doing, Jackson broke a tie with Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in NFL history.

Here’s the top 10, according to a Pro-Football-Reference search.

Along the way, Jackson scored on a 79-yard scamper off a read-option run, and also hit wide receiver Rashad Bateman for a 75-yard touchdown pass earlier in the contest.

With those two plays, Jackson became the first player in the history of professional football to both throw and run for a touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game, according to ESPN. That’s a pretty Outrageous accomplishment, and Frankly it’s difficult to imagine that many other quarterbacks are even capable of doing the same. Perhaps we’ll see it one day, but it might very well take a long time.