Lamar Jackson runs to QB-record 11th 100-yard rushing game thanks to career-long 79-yard TD

Lamar Jackson ran for a career-long 79-yard touchdown and entered the history books along the way.

Jackson rushed for at least 100 yards in a game for the 11th time in his career Sunday, setting a new NFL all-time record for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback. Jackson finished with 119 yards on nine carries, as the Baltimore Ravens lost 42-38 to the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens QB surpassed 100 yards on the aforementioned 79-yarder in the third quarter to give him his first and only rushing touchdown of the game and his fourth total TD.

Jackson’s effort Sunday broke a tie with Michael Vick, who had 10 100-yard games in his 13-season career.

Jackson, however, has done it two games into his fifth season.

Through the air, Jackson went 21-of-29 for 318 yards and three passing scores.

The Landmark showing comes roughly two weeks after the Ravens announced they had failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Jackson. The Baltimore QB is betting on himself this season, and so far he’s off to a Sensational start, responding to Week 1’s 17-yard outing with Sunday’s standout performance.

Already the only quarterback in the NFL Chronicle to post two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Jackson is off on the right foot toward a potential third 1,000-yard rushing campaign and more history gained on the ground.