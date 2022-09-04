Lamar Jackson named among top Fantasy football quarterbacks by PFF

The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off this Thursday, which means those who play Fantasy football are gearing up for yet another year. Multiple Outlets will release their Fantasy rankings and where they believe Talent should be selected throughout drafts. The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talent that can contribute in Fantasy in 2022.

Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus released his 2022 Fantasy Football quarterback rankings & tiers. When it came to Jackson, Jahnke placed the quarterback in Tier 1 as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback only behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. When it came to his decision. Jahnke said Jackson’s decision making and his dual-threat capability could make the fifth-year quarterback have one of the best Fantasy seasons seen by a player at his position.

“If Jackson can continue to be one of the best decision-makers in the NFL, mixed with his legs and a healthy offense, he could have one of the best Fantasy seasons we’ve seen from a quarterback.”

Jackson suffered a bone bruise in Week 14 of the 2021 season that forced him to miss the remaining four games of the year. However, with a return to health and with multiple weapons on offense, it would not be surprising to see him finish the 2022 Fantasy season as one of the best at his position.