Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews All Questionable
As we head into Week 11, the announcement of NFL inactives is becoming crucial both in terms of the games themselves and for Fantasy football managers. Below, you will find a list of all the players that have been listed as inactive by each NFL team playing on Sunday.
NFL Inactives for Week 11
NFL teams are only allowed to dress up to 48 players on game day. Anyone who is not among those 48 players must be listed as inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff. With most teams usually having between 53 and 55 players on their active roster for a Sunday, we usually see around five to seven players listed as inactive for each team in any given week.
The times to be aware of when it comes to the announcement of NFL inactives are 11:30 am, 2:35 pm, 2:55 pm, and 6:50 pm ET.
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Bears Inactives
DB Dane Cruikshank (Hamstring)
WR N’Keal Harry (Illness)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Falcons Inactives
TE Feleipe Franks (Calf)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Panthers Inactives
S Juston Burris (Illness/Concussion)
DT Matthew Ioannidis (Calf)
QB PJ Walker (Ankle)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Ravens Inactives
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Browns Inactives
DB D’Anthony Bell (Concussion)
OL Michael Dunn (Back)
DT Perrion Winfrey (Head)
CB Greg Newsome II (Head)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Bills Inactive
MLB Tremaine Edmunds (Groin/Heel)
WR Jake Kumerow (Ankle)
DE Greg Rousseau (Ankle)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
Commanders Inactives
LB Cole Holcomb (Foot)
RB JD McKissic (Neck – IR)
TE Armani Rogers (Knee – IR)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Texans Inactives
LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)
DB Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Eagles Inactives
CB Josh Jobe (Hamstring)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Colts Inactives
TE Jelani Woods (Shoulder)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Jets Inactives
WR Corey Davis (Knee)
NT Sheldon Rankins (Elbow)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Patriots Inactives
DT Christian Barmore (Knee – IR)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Rams Inactives
C Brian Allen (Thumb)
LB Travin Howard (Hip)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Saints Inactives
DE Marcus Davenport (Calf)
DB JT Gray (Hamstring)
OT James Hurst (Concussion)
RB Mark Ingram II (Knee)
DE Cameron Jordan (Eye)
CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)
LB Pete Werner (Ankle)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Detroit Lions at New York Giants
Lions Inactives
DE Charles Harris (Groin)
DE Josh Paschal (Knee)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Giants Inactives
TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Raiders Inactives
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Broncos Inactives
TE Andrew Beck (Hamstring)
WR KJ Hamler (Hamstring)
WR Jerry Jeudy (Ankle)
S K’Waun Williams (Wrist/Elbow/Knee)
LB Jonas Griffiths (Ankle)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Cowboys Inactives
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Vikings Inactives
CB Akayleb Evans (Concussion)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (Calf)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Bengals Inactives
WR Ja’Marr Chase (Hip)
DT Josh Tupou (Calf)
DB Daxton Hill (Shoulder)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Steelers Inactives
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Chiefs Inactives
DB Chris Lammons (Concussion)
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Concussion)
Inactives will be updated further when announced.
Chargers Inactives
Inactives will be updated further when announced.