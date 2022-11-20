Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews All Questionable

As we head into Week 11, the announcement of NFL inactives is becoming crucial both in terms of the games themselves and for Fantasy football managers. Below, you will find a list of all the players that have been listed as inactive by each NFL team playing on Sunday.

NFL Inactives for Week 11

NFL teams are only allowed to dress up to 48 players on game day. Anyone who is not among those 48 players must be listed as inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff. With most teams usually having between 53 and 55 players on their active roster for a Sunday, we usually see around five to seven players listed as inactive for each team in any given week.

MORE: Where do Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Go From Here?

The times to be aware of when it comes to the announcement of NFL inactives are 11:30 am, 2:35 pm, 2:55 pm, and 6:50 pm ET.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Bears Inactives

DB Dane Cruikshank (Hamstring)

WR N’Keal Harry (Illness)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Falcons Inactives

TE Feleipe Franks (Calf)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Panthers Inactives

S Juston Burris (Illness/Concussion)

DT Matthew Ioannidis (Calf)

QB PJ Walker (Ankle)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Ravens Inactives

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

Browns Inactives

DB D’Anthony Bell (Concussion)

OL Michael Dunn (Back)

DT Perrion Winfrey (Head)

CB Greg Newsome II (Head)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Bills Inactive

MLB Tremaine Edmunds (Groin/Heel)

WR Jake Kumerow (Ankle)

DE Greg Rousseau (Ankle)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Commanders Inactives

LB Cole Holcomb (Foot)

RB JD McKissic (Neck – IR)

TE Armani Rogers (Knee – IR)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

MORE: Week 11 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings

Texans Inactives

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

DB Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Eagles Inactives

CB Josh Jobe (Hamstring)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Colts Inactives

TE Jelani Woods (Shoulder)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Jets Inactives

WR Corey Davis (Knee)

NT Sheldon Rankins (Elbow)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Patriots Inactives

DT Christian Barmore (Knee – IR)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Rams Inactives

C Brian Allen (Thumb)

LB Travin Howard (Hip)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Saints Inactives

DE Marcus Davenport (Calf)

DB JT Gray (Hamstring)

OT James Hurst (Concussion)

RB Mark Ingram II (Knee)

DE Cameron Jordan (Eye)

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

LB Pete Werner (Ankle)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Lions Inactives

DE Charles Harris (Groin)

DE Josh Paschal (Knee)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Giants Inactives

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Raiders Inactives

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Broncos Inactives

TE Andrew Beck (Hamstring)

WR KJ Hamler (Hamstring)

WR Jerry Jeudy (Ankle)

S K’Waun Williams (Wrist/Elbow/Knee)

LB Jonas Griffiths (Ankle)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Cowboys Inactives

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Vikings Inactives

CB Akayleb Evans (Concussion)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (Calf)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals Inactives

WR Ja’Marr Chase (Hip)

DT Josh Tupou (Calf)

DB Daxton Hill (Shoulder)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Steelers Inactives

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

MORE: Wharton’s Start ’em Sit ’em Week 11

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Chiefs Inactives

DB Chris Lammons (Concussion)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Concussion)

Inactives will be updated further when announced.

Chargers Inactives

Inactives will be updated further when announced.