LaLiga Warns Super League will Destroy domestic football

LaLiga has warned a fresh attempt to launch a European Super League will be offering only a rehashed version of the competition that launched and collapsed within days last year, leaving Breakaway Clubs humiliated.

The Spanish league is determined to fend off a new proposal for an elite league, and has warned it would “destroy” the existing structure of the domestic game. In a statement, LaLiga pointed to a previous proposal from 2019, as well as the calamitous launch of the Super League last year that saw 12 Clubs agree to take partbefore almost all pulled out in a hurry after a Furious backlash from fans, politicians and football governing bodies.

New attempt at forming a Super League

It was revealed in October 2022 that A22 Sports Management – a company representing the Super League Clubs – is planning to revive the proposals. Bernd Reicharta media executive, has been appointed to head up the plans.

LaLiga said on Twitter on Friday: “The Promoters of the Super League are now preparing a model similar to the one put forward in 2019which is still closed or Mostly closed, which will Destroy the national Leagues and which has already been rejected by Clubs and Leagues in Europe.”

Spanish Giants Barcelona are among the teams still keen on the idea of ​​a new competition, with club president Joan Laporta last month saying it would be “more even” than the current system, claiming UEFA is not satisfactorily enforcing the ethos of financial fair play.

Chelsea fans Protest against the planned European Super League.

LaLiga published a video expressing its opposition to the Super Leaguein which it stated that “the whole of European football took a stand against its closed, selfish and elitist model. Now the Promoters of the Super League are trying to conceal its format, claiming that they still don’t have a fixed model although it will be an inclusive and open,” LaLiga added.

“We know that this is false, and that they want to present a semi-closed format similar to 2019 which has already been rejected by the Clubs and European leagues. This model is based on promotion and relegation between European divisions where the national leagues do not provide direct access to the top tier. On the contrary, they perpetuate the participation of a privileged few, even if they perform poorly in their domestic leagues. To be clear: anything less than any club earning its place in Europe’s top flight through success in the domestic leagues will remain a closed or semi-closed model. We have also heard that the Super League wants to claim to be the Savior of footballsaying that the current system no longer appeals to young people. Fake news. As an example, data shows that LaLiga’s audience in Spain among those under the age of 24 has increased by more than 22 per cent in the last four seasons.”

LaLiga also said research showed football’s global fan base had risen by 3.4 per cent in the 16-29 age bracketwhile stating TikTok metrics Revealed 60 per cent of its mainly young audience consumes football content.

Super League, imbalance and monotony

The statement from LaLiga said the Super League’s promise of “a more exciting competition” would in reality mean “a constant stream of the same type of clashes, turning the extraordinary into the ordinary”. It warned such a competitionwould Destroy the ability to turn Dreams into reality”, denying smaller Clubs than the cherry-picked elite the long-established pathway to competition at the highest level.

LaLiga, whose president Javier Tebas has been a vocal opponent of the proposed new competitionadded: “The Promoters of the Super League must respect the will of European fans and citizens, where the Council of Europe has already taken a position against the Super League and the European Parliament has defended an open, democratic model based on meritocracy.”