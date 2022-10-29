LaLiga: Valencia 0-1 Barcelona: Goal and Highlights

Hello everybody and welcome along to this LaLiga Santander live blog for Valencia vs Barcelonaas these two historic Spanish Clubs face off on Saturday night.

The match kicks off at 21:00 CEST, the local time in Spain, and we’ll have updates from Mestalla ahead of kick off, as the line-ups are announced, and then we’ll bring you minute-by-minute live text commentary of Valencia vs Barcelona too.

So, stay right here if you want to be kept up to date Gennaro Gattuso‘s side and Xavi‘s team face off in LaLiga Santander.

Valencia vs Barcelona LIVE – Latest Updates

This, then, is ours Valencia vs Barcelona live blogthe space where we’ll be covering this crunch Saturday night encounter.

The game starts at 21:00 CEST, the local time in the city of Valencia, and that’s 20:00 BST in the United Kingdom or 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT in the USA.

As for the Predicted line-ups of Valencia vs Barcelonathe home side could set out as so: Mamardashvili; Correia, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya; Musah, Almeida, Foulquier; Lino, Cavani, Kluivert.

Barcelona could have the following starting XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati.

It should be a thriller, especially with Edinson Cavani and Robert Lewandowski leading the lines. This will actually only be their fourth meeting, even though they’ve been among the world’s top strikers for many years.

It’ll be the first ever meeting between Gennaro Gattuso and Xavi in their coaching careers, after they met five times back when they were midfielders.

Both teams have started the season well and are scoring a lot, as they are both inside the top five of LaLiga Santander for goals scored. So, more goals should be expected at Mestalla in this Valencia vs Barcelonaand we’ll bring them to you as they hit the back of the net.