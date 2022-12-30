Laliberte Toy Fund raises over $11K, surpassing goal | Community News
LEE — The 2022 Edward Laliberte Toy Fund has reached a total of $11,362 after receiving additional donations of $3,027. With these latest gifts, the fund has surpassed its goal of $10,000 by $1,362.
The holiday fund benefits children aged 17 and under from the towns of Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Donations can be mailed to Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, PO Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Today’s gifts
Henning & Joyce Carlson $100
Jean Brown $35
Jeanne & John Davidson $100
To all who have given so much to help and to all our family & friends we loved – Mark & Phoebe Tondel $25
St. Vincent DePaul Church $150
Dresser Hull $500
In lieu of cards
Merry Christmas to All – “The Class of ’59 Lunch Girls $70
Merry Christmas from Gordy Roosa-Saunders Family $75
Merry Christmas from Roger & Denise Scheurer $50
Merry Christmas from the Lee Lions Club $250
Merry Christmas to all our friends from Kathy & Dennis Welch $200
Merry Christmas from Richard & Alba Burns $25
Merry Christmas from Michael & Rose Vecchia $50
In memory of
Our beloved son, Jonathan Rice, from Mom & Dad $100
We miss you more and more “Pop” $50
In loving memory of my son Michael Coty, love, Mom $25
In loving memory of our brother Michael Coty, love, Mary & Chris $25
In loving memory of Martin Abderhalden, Jeanne Fruscienti & Jeff Wells $50
Sandy Roosa, from Gordy Roosa-Saunders family $75
Anna & Francis Shields $200
Gertrud & Knud Laursen $200
David J. Tierney Jr. $200
Todd Walton $200
Harry Buffoni, love, Perina, Jo-Ann, Jean, Paul & Brian $50
Gramma Ryan – I love you, Erica Ryan Law $41
Gramma Ryan – I miss you, Madison Elisabeth Ryan $25
Great-Gramma Ryan, Merry Christmas, Piper Ryan Law $6
Ed Green, from the Girls – Paula, Nancy, Monda, Debbie, and Carole $100
Our Mom and Dad, Don & Jackie Abbott, from Donna Abbott $50
Today’s total: $3,027
Total to date: $11,362
Over goal: $1,362
.