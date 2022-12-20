Laliberte Toy Fund nearing goal | Community News

LEE — The 2022 Edward Laliberte Toy Fund has received additional gifts totaling $3,890. To date, the toy fund has received $8,335 towards this year’s goal of $10,000.

The holiday fund benefits children aged 17 and under from the towns of Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.

Donations can be mailed to Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, PO Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.

Today’s gifts

Susan & Richard Gore $100

William & Barbara Salinetti $50

William & Lucy Roche $50

Evening Star Lodge $100

Adam Charron and Jill Treanor $100

Jen & Matt Carlino $200

Wilcox Plumbing — Glenn Wilcox $100

Lee Fire Company $250

Dan, Erin & Liam Blaisdell $100

Timothy & Debra Oneill $35

Tyringham Fire Company $175

Donna Pignatelli $50

From “A Friend” $25

Laura Fredricks $50

In Lieu of Christmas Cards

David & Pat Carlino $50

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year, from Dick & Barb Wheeler $50

Happy Holidays and a Healthy New Year, from Richard & Mary Palmer $30

Merry Christmas to all! Pat & Joe Eisenberg and family $50

Bob & Maureen Wellspeak $50

To family & friends, from Peg & Nelson Daley $25

In memory of

Potter, Carlino and Santolin families $50

Richard Dupras $50

In loving memory of Franklyn & Maritta Withers and Francis & Rena McCusker, from Sally & Glenn Withers $100

Roy Bienvenue, from the Crossleys $25

Stephen & Kay DiSimone, Donald Williams, David Belanger, and Katy Curtin Murphy, from Pat, Sue & Larry $50

Patricia Standard, from Bob, Jen, Becky, Hannah, and Ivy $25

Paul Petersoli, from his family $50

Poppie Maroney, from the Maroney family $100

Bragdon & Brunell families $100

Bing & Josephine Bettega, from Dick & Kathy Piretti $100

Our parents, Richard & Ethel Hall and Arnold & Therese Scaramuzzi $100

On behalf of Josh Nadeau, from David & Judy Nadeau $100

All the deceased members of the Wheeler & Mooney families, from Dick & Barb Wheeler $50

Our lost family and friends, from Austin & Lynda Brazee $100

Scott Rockefeller, from Eileen Rockefeller $50

John Boyne, from his family $50

Emily, Leon & Harriet; Lois & Arthur, from Sonny & Luke $50

Ed Green, from his Health Club and Poker & Pie Friends $300

Mary & Al Turner and son Richard, from Richard & Margaret Roussin $25

Beverly Navin Trombley, from Richard & Margaret Roussin $25

Todd Morin, from Chauncey Collins $100

In loving memory of Mimi Furgan, from granddaughters Lena, Lydia, Jenna & Ella $50

Bagnaschi family, Brighenti family & Thomas Garrity $100

In loving memory of Gerard & Madeline Hickey and Eric Sparks $100

In loving memory of Candice Cahalan, from Corey & Lainey $50

Randy Charles Page, all our love, Mom and your brother Hugh Jonathan $100

Bill Derrick and all our loved ones, from Margaret and family $50

Our parents, Bill and Ruth Crawford, and brother Scott, we love & miss you — Snookie, Popper, Guy, and Kelly $50

Our grandparents, Bill & Maureen Sheehan and Ed & Pat Hanna, love, Dan, Michael and Erin Sheehan $50

Don McGuire & Dennis Hall, from his friends $50

“Forever in our hearts,” Bill, Lynne, Barry, Mom & Dad, Dolly, Rita, Ed & Lorraine, Tom, Bill & Emma, ​​Noni, Barb, Mike, Rene & Jim S. $50

Today’s total: $3,890

Total to date: $8,335

To reach goal: $1,665