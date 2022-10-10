Lakota West football team wins double overtime thriller at Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Lakota West football Coach Tom Bolden likes to say the high school football season is about making memories.

On Friday night, the Firebirds made a lasting memory in a 38-31 double overtime win at Fairfield.

“What a ballgame,” Bolden said. “That’s what it’s all about. Hats off to (Fairfield coach) Jason Krause and his staff and those kids – they played their hearts out. I mean it was unbelievable. Our kids did, too.”

Lakota West senior quarterback Mitch Bolden, Tom’s son, scored four rushing touchdowns to help lift the Firebirds (8-0) to their eighth consecutive win.

Bolden’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second overtime helped lift the Firebirds to a 38-31 win.

He was 17 of 25 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown. They rushed 23 times for 91 yards and four touchdowns.

“The dude is a player,” Tom Bolden said. “The kid is a straight out player. Put his tape on and watch it. Yeah, he’s 6-foot-1 but he’s 202 pounds. He’s just wired different. He just wins. That ain’t coming from his dad. That is coming from a head coach. I am proud of that kid. I am proud of that offense, defense, coaches and I am proud of that community. This is what it’s all about. This is why I do it.”

Fairfield led 10-3 at Halftime after sophomore Aiden McGuire’s 32-yard field goal and senior Jordan Jackson’s 47-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Talon Fisher.

Lakota West senior Tyler Bohn’s 35-yard field goal put the Firebirds on the scoreboard as the first half expired.

Fisher helped give Fairfield a 17-10 lead after a 35-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Bolden found junior Jiovionni Wilson for a 20-yard touchdown pass connection to help tie the game at 17 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had seven receptions for 85 yards.

Lakota West went ahead 24-17 after Bolden scored a 3-yard touchdown run with 7:42 left.

Fairfield had a final opportunity in regulation in the final minute.

Fisher ran to the 20-yard line but a late tackle on Lakota West moved the ball 10 yards to the Firebirds’ 10-yard line. Senior Ki’Arran Love found sophomore Noah King for a 10-yard touchdown to help tie the game with 15 seconds left.

Bolden scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first overtime session. Fisher scored on a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game and send it into double overtime.

Bolden scored a 4-yard touchdown to help give the Firebirds a 38-31 lead. Lakota West forced a fumble to stop Fairfield’s drive to complete the game.

Fisher was 7 of 14 passing for 139 yards and a touchdown. They rushed 25 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

“Great atmosphere, great crowd,” Mitch Bolden said. “Fairfield is a great team. That was a battle all game. Why else would you want to play? That’s why you want to play right there.”

Lakota West senior linebacker Mike Brankamp had a game-high 11 tackles (10 solo).

Lakota West, which is No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, plays at Middletown (3-5) Oct. 14.

Fairfield (6-2), which is No. 7 in the Region 4 computer points standings, plays at Mason (6-2) Oct. 14.

