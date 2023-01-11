Lakewood Ranch boys soccer defeats No. 1 team in state, No. 2 in country

LAKEWOOD RANCH − At the end of the regular season, Vito Bavaro likes to schedule some of the tougher teams around the state to present challenges for his Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer team.

It also gives the Veteran Coach an idea of ​​what to expect during the postseason.

This season, Bavaro and the Mustangs received a bonus match in the form of a semifinal matchup with Tampa Jesuit in the Tampa Bay Invitational.

Lakewood Ranch not only passed the test, but also gave Bavaro a glimpse of his team’s potential.

The Mustangs defeated Jesuit, 1-0, on an early goal by Diego Freyre, an air-tight defense led by goalie Noah Rueping and a little luck, which never hurts when facing such a quality opponent.

The Tigers came into the match unbeaten in 12 matches, ranked first in the state and second in the country by MaxPreps and fifth in the state in the FHSAA power rankings.

