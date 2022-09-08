Lakewood Ranch boys golf Tops four teams

BOYS GOLF

Lakewood Ranch 150, Parrish Community 168, Braden River 170, Palmetto 174, Manatee 178

At: Royal Lakes course, Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club East

Lakewood Ranch, Parker Severs 35 (medalist), Josh Orgen 37, Eli Martin 39, Grant Miller 39

Parrish CommunityEthan Paterson 38, Alex Angelo 41, Kobe Cassidy 44, Cole Edson 45

Braden RiverAaron Setiawan 37, Logan McLeod 44, Christian Hughes 44, Jack Swanman 45

PalmettoBaden Wallace 39, Aidan Collins 40, Jacob Schmidt 44, Andrew Rhoden 51, Nathan Lewis 51

ManateeSean O’Reilly 38, Noah Johnson 44, Marcus Saunders 45, Brady Dahlman 51

Records: Lakewood Ranch 30-12, Parrish 4-2, Braden river 2-3, Palmetto 2-6, Manatee 1-6

SWIMMING

GIRLS

Venice 151, Sarasota 112

Riverview 198, Sarasota 75

Top swimmers: Sarasota, Sophia Ulvestad (1st in 200 Individual Medley and 100 butterfly v. Venice), Sydney Brann (1st in 200 Free v. Riverview, 500 free v. Venice), Kailyn Kohn (1st in 100 free v. Venice)

BOYS

Sarasota 190, Riverview 92

Sarasota 171, Venice 114

Top swimmers: Sarasota, Evan Keogh (1st in 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), Liam Heary (1st in 100 butterfly), Tre Izquierdo (1st in 100 free v. Riverview), Henry Shoemaker (1st in 500 free v. Venice), Casey Aten (1st in 100 breaststroke)

