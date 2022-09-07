Lakewood football looking for faster finish in front of home crowd

HEBRON — The Lakewood football team still has not yet put together a four-quarter game this season, but starting has not been an issue, illustrating the Lancers’ preparation during the week and their energy on Friday nights.

The Lancers (0-3) started fast again last Friday against visiting Fairfield Union, scoring immediately on junior Adam Crawford’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Classmate Isaiah Mitchell. Mitchell previously was the spark in Week 2, returning a first-quarter kickoff for a score.

“Getting four quarters right now is obviously the goal, but we know we can play with anybody in the first half,” Lakewood Coach John Poulnott said. “It’s trying to find depth in our limited roster. Our defense has played fairly well the first half, first three quarters, but we’re getting weathered. That’s showing as the game ends.”

The Falcons eventually took a 13-7 lead, but the Lancers answered early in the second quarter on Crawford’s 10-yard TD pass to senior Josh Hicks. Hicks finished with four catches for 76 yards and nine rushes for 54 yards.

Lakewood football looking for faster finish in front of home crowd

The Lancers trailed just 20-13 at halftime, the third time in as many weeks they have been within a score with a half to play. They, however, succumbed to Fairfield Union’s multi-faceted running game, falling 34-19.

“We need to stay in it the whole game,” Hicks said. “We are getting tired and giving up, giving in. We need to stay strong the entire game, and we can pull it out.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button