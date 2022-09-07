Lakewood football looking for faster finish in front of home crowd

HEBRON — The Lakewood football team still has not yet put together a four-quarter game this season, but starting has not been an issue, illustrating the Lancers’ preparation during the week and their energy on Friday nights.

The Lancers (0-3) started fast again last Friday against visiting Fairfield Union, scoring immediately on junior Adam Crawford’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Classmate Isaiah Mitchell. Mitchell previously was the spark in Week 2, returning a first-quarter kickoff for a score.

“Getting four quarters right now is obviously the goal, but we know we can play with anybody in the first half,” Lakewood Coach John Poulnott said. “It’s trying to find depth in our limited roster. Our defense has played fairly well the first half, first three quarters, but we’re getting weathered. That’s showing as the game ends.”

The Falcons eventually took a 13-7 lead, but the Lancers answered early in the second quarter on Crawford’s 10-yard TD pass to senior Josh Hicks. Hicks finished with four catches for 76 yards and nine rushes for 54 yards.

The Lancers trailed just 20-13 at halftime, the third time in as many weeks they have been within a score with a half to play. They, however, succumbed to Fairfield Union’s multi-faceted running game, falling 34-19.

“We need to stay in it the whole game,” Hicks said. “We are getting tired and giving up, giving in. We need to stay strong the entire game, and we can pull it out.”

The Lakewood offense has failed to sustain drives, and many of the Lancers’ wounds have been self-inflicted. Penalty problems that popped up in their second scrimmage against Westfall have resurfaced, and inaccurate shotgun snaps have caused aborted plays.

“We started having a little bit more of an issue with over aggressive perimeter blocking if you will,” Poulnott said. “If you don’t see the guy’s numbers in the front, just leave them alone, and there is always that, ‘Was that really a holding problem?'”

Check out the Licking County 2022 football season schedule

Hicks, Mitchell and junior tight end Nate Lee also continue to be among Lakewood’s leading playmakers on defense. With that in mind, Poulnott said the Lancers are asking players to learn secondary positions to provide more flexibility to rotate players.

Depth will be magnified when Zanesville (1-2) visits on Friday for a Licking County League crossover game. Hicks said the Lancers’ upperclassmen must support those new to the Friday night lights.

“We just have to help them out because some of the younger guys don’t get the plays as much as the older guys do,” Hicks said. “We just have been helping them out with their plays and teaching them little tips and tricks.”

Zanesville (1-2) has fallen into big holes to powerful opponents each of the last two weeks. Quarterback Drew Doyle, however, continues to be a key player, and his dual talents led the Blue Devils to three second-half scores in a 40-27 loss at Fort Frye last week.

Lakewood, playing its third home game in four, could use another fast start to put Zanesville on its heels. The second half though will tell the tale.

“The home environment is the best, having the student section there,” Hicks said. “Nothing is better than playing in front of your home crowd.”

Rain Echoes the sentiment

“Playing at home is definitely fun especially with the support from the crowd,” Rine said. “It’s pretty awesome, especially the environment. You just can’t beat a Friday night.”

[email protected]

740-973-4541

Twitter: @newarkurt