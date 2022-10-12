Lakewood football family affair for John Poulnott and Stewart Poulnott

HEBRON — The Lakewood football team is still in search of its first win of the season, but the Lancers have found solid leadership from a group of five Seniors on the roster.

Stewart Poulnott, the son of Coach John Poulnott, is one of those Seniors who rarely leaves the field for Lakewood (0-8, 0-3). He is the starting left guard and middle linebacker.

“Being with Stewart, it’s been great to see him grow individually as a Captain and as a player on both sides of the ball,” John Poulnott said.

Stewart Poulnott is joined in that senior class by Austin Romine, Josh Hicks, Cohen Rine and Jacob Ellinger. The Lancers have two games left in their season as they will visit Johnstown (2-6, 2-1) on Friday before hosting Utica (2-6, 0-3) to close out Licking County League-Cardinal Division play.

Stewart Poulnott, a Newark native, is in his fourth year playing at Lakewood. He transferred into the district for his freshman year after he and his family had spent the previous 2 1/2 years following his mother, Becky, to various locations in her work as a traveling nurse.

“I came into Lakewood Stewart’s freshman year (in 2019),” John Poulnott said. “This is his fourth year here. He played one season in Alaska (in the eighth grade) and we moved down here his freshman year. I was able to get on staff here with Coach (Jason) Lee.

