Lakewood football family affair for John Poulnott and Stewart Poulnott

HEBRON — The Lakewood football team is still in search of its first win of the season, but the Lancers have found solid leadership from a group of five Seniors on the roster.

Stewart Poulnott, the son of Coach John Poulnott, is one of those Seniors who rarely leaves the field for Lakewood (0-8, 0-3). He is the starting left guard and middle linebacker.

“Being with Stewart, it’s been great to see him grow individually as a Captain and as a player on both sides of the ball,” John Poulnott said.

Stewart Poulnott is joined in that senior class by Austin Romine, Josh Hicks, Cohen Rine and Jacob Ellinger. The Lancers have two games left in their season as they will visit Johnstown (2-6, 2-1) on Friday before hosting Utica (2-6, 0-3) to close out Licking County League-Cardinal Division play.

Stewart Poulnott, a Newark native, is in his fourth year playing at Lakewood. He transferred into the district for his freshman year after he and his family had spent the previous 2 1/2 years following his mother, Becky, to various locations in her work as a traveling nurse.

“I came into Lakewood Stewart’s freshman year (in 2019),” John Poulnott said. “This is his fourth year here. He played one season in Alaska (in the eighth grade) and we moved down here his freshman year. I was able to get on staff here with Coach (Jason) Lee.

“My wife was a traveling nurse,” said John Poulnott, who was a successful head Coach in North Carolina. He joined former Coach Jason Lee’s staff at Lakewood in 2019.

“I took 2 1/2 years off from coaching, and we traveled the country,” John Poulnott added. “We ended up in Alaska for one of our stints.”

Stewart Poulnott noted his three-month stay in Alaska was far different than what he experiences in central Ohio.

“When I played up there, there were three teams in our conference,” Stewart Poulnott said. “We had 13 kids in our eighth-grade program. We played the same team three times to get our nine-game schedule. The high schools will travel five or six hours to play a game. That’s like a normal Friday night.”

Check out the Licking County 2022 football season schedule

The 6-foot, 225-pound Stewart Poulnott has enjoyed his time playing on both sides of the ball.

“Coming into this season, I thought middle linebacker would be so much better than offensive line,” he said. “I have grown to love playing on the Offensive line. It’s a lot of fun being out there in the trenches with my family.”

Having his dad as his head coach at least for this season is also something Stewart said he will remember.

“It’s been great having him on my side really for five years now,” he said. “It’s been a blessing for him to Coach me and Coach my teammates around me.”

Likewise, John Poulnott has enjoyed having his son on the team. They are hoping they can start to build a winning culture at Lakewood.

“It’s been awesome,” the Coach said. “Obviously, we want some more wins together. They have been hard to find. On the JV side, they had some success when he was playing there. Our biggest thing is trying to keep kids in the program. A 4-4 record is not great for a lot of programs, but we were hoping that would be a Catalyst to have some good seasons at the varsity level.

“We’ve had a lot of those guys who helped us get to those four- and five-win seasons at the JV level walk away from the program,” he added. “Now we’re trying to find a way to keep them in.”

Lakewood battled back from a 42-7 halftime deficit with three second-half touchdowns in last Friday’s 42-25 loss to Newark Catholic.

“It was nice to see the guys fight back,” John Poulnott said. “We’re trying to build on the foundation of what our program is all about — fighting through the adversity and showing the guys if they will follow the leads of the coaches and do what we ask them to do, then success will come our way .”

The Lancers are hoping they can break through.

“Johnstown is notoriously an in-your-face, Let’s come after you offense,” John Poulnott said. “We saw one of those types of teams early in the season with Fairfield Union. Hopefully, that experience will be dividends with what the front will have to do against Johnstown.”

Stewart Poulnott added, “I think we definitely have a great shot. We have stuck with some pretty good programs this year. We’ve hit the wall because of legs. We haven’t played the full four quarters. We need to find that in the next two weeks.”