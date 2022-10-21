Lakeway OKs golf carts on most city Streets

The Lakeway City Council met on Oct. 17 to discuss the city’s financial report, the Lake Travis school district’s bond and an Ordinance amendment that allows golf carts on city streets.

In a 6-1 vote, the council amended an ordinance that allows golf carts to be driven on some city streets.

Beginning Jan. 1, golf carts will be allowed during daylight hours on most roads with a posted speed not exceeding 35 mph. Those driving a golf cart will need to have a proper state-issued license and license plate. Golf carts will not be allowed on some city streets, including Serene Hills Drive, Bee Creek Road and Lohmans Spur. Golf cart operators will also need to carry the appropriate liability insurance.

Golf carts also must have a slow-moving vehicle emblem, headlamps, tail lamps, reflectors, Rearview mirror(s) and a parking brake.

