Lakeview’s Sawyer leads 2022 Enquirer All-City Volleyball Team

The Championships kept coming all season.

An All-City title, a conference crown, a district championship. Throw in a handful of first-place trophies during weekend tournaments and you have the makings for a banner season.

For all those achievements, Lakeview’s Heather Sawyer is our pick for the Battle Creek Enquirer’s All-City Volleyball Team Coach of the Year.

The Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Volleyball Team is made up of members of the six city volleyball teams and voted on by the city coaches and the Enquirer sports staff.

The Coach of the Year Honor goes to Sawyer after she led Lakeview to an impressive 35-5 record overall. Along the way, the Spartans won their second straight All-City championship, finished first in the competitive Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference East Division and won their second straight district title.

