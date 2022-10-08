Lakeview to be represented at state Finals

The ultimate goal is to make it to the state finals. Girls golf and boys tennis competitors Rush through their short fall season in an effort to be playing well enough at just the right time to have a good day at regionals and extend their year.

A handful of local athletes did just that.

Regional Golf

Lakeview finished second at a Division 1 regional at Eldorado Golf Course to qualify for the MHSAA State Girls Golf State Championships, to be played Oct. 14-15 at Bedford Valley Golf Course just outside of Battle Creek.

Lakeview had a team score of 338, trailing first-place Brighton’s 310.

Senior Annabelle Minneman led the Spartans with a low round of 76, good for fourth overall as an individual. Sophomore Amiyah Gibson had an 84, Sarah Metzger finished with an 87, Alexa Thurman a 91 and Sydney Ross a 93. It is the second straight year Lakeview has advanced to the state finals.

