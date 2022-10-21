Lakeview soccer falls short in district final contest

The 2022 Lakeview boys soccer team was trying to do something that has only happened one other time in the history of the school – win a district title.

And, if not for a little bit of mud, the Spartans might be celebrating a rare championship today.

However, Portage Central was able to hold off Lakeview for a 2-0 win in this Division 1 district championship game in boys soccer action at Loy Norrix High School on Thursday. Lakeview ends the season at 15-4-3. Portage Central (13-4-4), which tied the Spartans 1-1 in the regular season, advances to the regional semifinals at Portage Northern.

With Lakeview trailing 1-0 and with 15:45 showing on the clock in the second half, the Spartans were awarded a penalty kick. That’s when the muddy conditions on the Loy Norrix field came into play as the Lakeview player slipped and lost his footing on the kick, almost missing the ball entirely.

“Kind of got deflated when we didn’t get that PK,” Lakeview Coach Trent Heil said. “We could have tied it and momentum could’ve swung right there. But can’t play the coulda, woulda game. But Slipping on a PK, that doesn’t happen very often.”

The only boys soccer district title Lakeview has ever won came 25 years ago and the Spartans hadn’t reached a district championship game in 11 years. So, to get this far, was something to be proud of, according to senior Captain Mathew Bacik.

