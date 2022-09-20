Lakeview girls recapture All-City golf title after long layoff

Lakeview girls recapture All-City golf title after long layoff

With no event last year, it has been two years since a new All-City champion has been crowned in girls golf.

Lakeview is back on top after a relatively long drought for that program as the Spartans took home the All-City Championship Trophy on Monday.

Lakeview finished first with a team score of 173, outdistancing second-place Harper Creek in the annual All-City Girls Golf Tournament, held at Binder Park Golf Course.

Harper Creek had won the two previously held All-City events in 2019 and 2020, with the 2021 tournament rained out.

“We have five Seniors on the team, for four of them, this is their fourth year playing and they felt a little bit ripped off because they didn’t get to have this last year, it was rained out,” Lakeview Coach David Ouellette said. “So the girls were really champing at the bit to play it. For the seniors, this is their last All-City and they wanted to go out with a trophy.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button