Lakeview East Chamber Of Commerce Announces THE 17TH ANNUAL LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS, September 10-11

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 17th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 am – 7 pm with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 pm and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 am to 7 pm

The festival takes place along Broadway between Belmont and Hawthorn in Lakeview East. Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works hand in hand with its local residents and business owners and is pleased to offer its neighbors and the Chicagoland area with one of the premier fine art outdoor festivals.

The 2022 Lakeview East Festival of the Arts showcases more than 125 juried artists featuring world-class original paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. In addition to the diverse artists’ booths, the Festival also includes live music on multiple stages, a children’s play area, wine, beer and food booths, an interactive garden Oasis and much more.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts asks for a $5 donation upon entrance. Visit www.lakevieweastfestivalofthearts.com for more information.