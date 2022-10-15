Lakeside wrestling to host golf tournament

During a shotgun start at 1 pm Sunday, Lakeside wrestling will not be on the mat but on the greens of Diamondhead Country Club for the team’s annual benefit tournament.

Diamondhead has hosted the golf tournament for Lakeside’s wrestling team for six years.

“We are getting a lot of support from the school, and we are getting our own wrestling room,” Lakeside head wrestling Coach HE Burchard said. “We are getting our own facility. Lakeside has done an amazing job of taking care of the program.”

One of the ways the golf tournament helps the team is raising funds for the overnight trip to Memphis, Tennessee, where the program wrestles at Briarcrest Dawg Fights. The team uses the funds for food and drinks on its Saturday tournaments.

“A lot of wrestlers go into the business world and a lot of business guys play golf,” Burchard said. “I play golf. When I moved here from Texas we had a golf scramble that raised Scholarship money, and we used it to give Scholarships to a boy and a girl that was going to wrestle. I knew it would come together as far as one supporting the other.”

Lakeside paired up with Diamondhead Country Club because of the great care the club gave to the wrestling team.

“Some of the other clubs,” Burchard said, “wanted to charge much higher rates to play without much return to the actual wrestling team.”

Other than the fun day of golf, the day includes a Hamburger and hot dog cookout for the players when they make their turn off the back nine.

“It has been a good little marriage that works together well,” Burchard said. “From day one, Diamondhead was all in and showed what they could do to help with the logistics. They are always excited to get us on the calendar.”

Burchard asked the kids to recruit one or two teams for the tournament and to find a sponsor to support the tournament. A total of 18 teams can compete in the shotgun start.

The tournament offers door prizes as well as swag bags the team hands out.

“It has just been a great partnership,” Burchard said. “It takes a lot of work with a lot of parents helping to make it happen.”

Burchard has also led the charge and brought girls wrestling to Lakeside with six freshman girls on the team in the third year of the program.

Last season, Katya Cross lost going into the medal round.

One of the newest college Athletic Scholarships for girls is in wrestling as the sport continues to gain footing.

“Even though it is an individual sport you still have to have teammates in your room pushing you,” Burchard said. “They help you with everything along the way. The JV guys have been instrumental on that side of things.”

Senior Plyler Oseguera is a multi-sport wrestler. When he is not winning third place at the state tournament he is on the Lakeside football team, and his talents have translated well to the football field.

“Oseguera is very strong and physical,” Burchard said. “He surprises people because you do not expect him to be so strong. He is very capable of winning a lot of matches. He has placed third twice. He is a Mike linebacker on the football team. He makes a lot of tackles in space .”

Senior in the class of 2022, Keaton Wasson snagged his second state championship last season and was the first ever two-time state wrestling champion for Lakeside.

“Senior Jackson Stone and senior Gustavo Santiago are winning matches that they probably shouldn’t win,” Burchard said. “They are right there at the point of competing with some guys they shouldn’t even be competing with. They work hard and they put in the effort. They are the kids that can make a huge difference in the room.”

Junior Daniel Armstrong finished third in the 132 weight division in Class 5A over senior Elias Miller with a pin fall at 1:46.

Burchard gets the kids involved at a young age.

“Fifth grader Jack Kuhn, now he is going to be something big on a football field and in the wrestling room,” Burchard said. “He has been putting in a lot of work. That kid is going to be a hammer, and Chayce Partridge has grown through wrestling, especially being an Offensive and defensive lineman. It teaches you to fight, control and win the hips game.”

The Arkansas wrestling state tournament starts on Feb. 24, 2023, and runs through the weekend at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the Jack Stephens Center.

“My group now is full of kids who have been wrestling for five years,” Burchard said. “Most start in the sixth or seventh grade. We should be tough in a lot of ways. We will be competitive. I have a couple of guys who have a good shot to make it through the state tournament and get their hand raised at the end of it and maybe win the thing.”