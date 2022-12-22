Lakers: Will LA Really Waste Another All-Star LeBron James Season? – All Lakers

There’s nothing worse than seeing such potential go to waste. This season the Lakers have struggled heavily to keep their heads above water despite the high level of play from LeBron James.

Anthony Davis seemed to find his stride before going down with his injury, but James continues to step into the leadership role for this team. A similar outcome came during Dirk Nowitzki’s career as he climbed up the NBA ranks and became his own legend.

