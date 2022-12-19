Lakers vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 18 predictions from proven computer models

Lakers center Anthony Davis scored a season-high 55 points when Los Angeles (12-16) beat the Washington Wizards (11-19) on December 4. He won’t be on the floor when the two teams meet again on Sunday, as he is out with a foot injury that he suffered in his last start on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The Wizards must work around a key injury of their own as Bradley Beal will also miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 9:30 pm ET. Los Angeles is favored by 4 points in the latest Lakers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.5. Before Entering any Wizards vs. Lakers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Wizards:

Lakers vs. Wizards spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Wizards over/under: 235.5 points

Lakers vs. Wizards money line: Los Angeles -180, Washington +152

Lakers vs. Wizards picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers won big at home on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, 126-108. LeBron James had a typically strong game, finishing with 30 points and nine rebounds in the win. Thomas Bryant stepped up after Davis got hurt, recording 21 points and six rebounds off the bench. As a team, the Lakers shot 52.7% from the field and hit 36.4% of their 3-pointers, led by Dennis Schroder, who hit 3-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 20 points when the Lakers and Wizards last met and he could use another such performance after he’s scored just 10 total points over his last 10 games. Without Davis on the floor, the Lakers lose a significant piece of their production on the glass and around the basket. Davis has scored 21% of the team’s points this season, and has recorded 23.7% of the team’s total rebounds.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, 102-93. Center Kristaps Porzingis (19 points) and power forward Kyle Kuzma (17 points) were the top scorers for Washington. Will Barton came off the bench to score 14 points and Deni Avdija finished with a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wizards are playing in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday, and they are 3-2 in those scenarios this season. Beal has been out for the last six games, and he’s missed 12 games overall this season. When he hasn’t been available, the Wizards are just 4-8.

How to make Wizards vs. Lakers Picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Lakers vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.