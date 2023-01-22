Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from proven computer models

After the Portland Trail Blazers (21-24) edged out the Los Angeles Lakers (21-25) in their first meeting this season, it was the latter that dominated the rematch on November 30 in a 19-point win. The difference when they meet for the third time on Sunday is that Damian Lillard will be in the lineup for the Blazers and Anthony Davis (foot) won’t be for the Lakers. Davis scored 27 points and had 12 rebounds in the last meeting, while Lillard was out with a calf injury.

Tip-off from the Moda Center, where the Blazers are 11-9 this season, is set for 9 pm ET. Portland is a 6 point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 239.5.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Portland -6

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 239.5 points

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Los Angeles +192 Portland -235

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers took down one of the top teams in the Western Conference on Friday, securing a 122-121 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James filled the stat sheet with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Russell Westbrook finished with a team-high 29 points to go with six assists and five rebounds off the bench.

Over the Lakers last five games, the bench has been the second-most productive in the NBA, with 54.4 points scored and a 52% field goal percentage during that run. One thing that has been an issue for Los Angeles during that same period has been its 3-point shooting. The Lakers have only made 30.8% of their 3-pointers in those last five games, but they have held opponents to just 33.3% from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and the Blazers lost their most recent matchup on Thursday to the Philadelphia 76ers, 105-95. Lillard scored a team-high 25 points in the loss to go with 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Forward Jerami Grant was right behind him, recording 24 points and five rebounds.

Things aren’t shaping up for a heat check from downtown on either side of the floor on Sunday, as the Blazers have only drained 32.3% of their 3-pointers over their last 10 games. Another thing that has been working against them lately has been maintaining possession. Portland has averaged 15 turnovers over its last 10 outings while forcing opponents into just 12.6 during that span.

