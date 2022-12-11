Lakers vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from proven computer models

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 6 pm ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 7-21 overall and 4-8 at home, while the Lakers are 10-15 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Pistons have lost six of their last eight games, while the Lakers are winless in their last three outings.

Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Pistons vs. Lakers spread: Pistons +5.5

Pistons vs. Lakers over/under: 233.5 points

Pistons vs. Lakers money line: Detroit +178, Los Angeles -215

Featured Game | Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Matchup between the Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 114-103 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Detroit was down 98-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who did not have his best game: he finished with 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 27 minutes on the court. For the season, Ivey is averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-122. Despite the loss, the Lakers got a solid performance out of center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James finished with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds against the 76ers. James enters Sunday’s Showdown averaging 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

