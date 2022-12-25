Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds: 2022 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 28-12 roll

The Dallas Mavericks will look to continue their recent Mastery over the Los Angeles Lakers when the teams meet in an NBA Western Conference Matchup on Christmas Day. The Mavs (17-16), third in the Southwest Division, have won four of their last five meetings with Los Angeles, including two in a row. The Lakers (13-19), fifth in the Pacific Division, have dropped three straight. Dallas got a 50-point effort from Luka Doncic as it defeated Houston 112-106 on Friday, while the Lakers fell 134-130 to Charlotte.

Sunday's tip off from American Airlines Arena in Dallas is set for 2:30 pm ET. The Lakers are averaging 115.7 points per game this season, sixth-best in the league, while the Mavericks average 111, 23rd-best. Dallas is the 8.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 229.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -8.5

Lakers vs. Mavericks over/under: 229.5 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Lakers +278, Mavericks -355

LAL: The Lakers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Sunday games

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games following a road trip of seven or more days

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been on a roll of late, having reached double-digit scoring in each of his past 11 games. He scored 27 points and dished out 10 assists in a loss at Chicago on Dec. 10 for his only double-double on the year. He scored 19 points and added four rebounds and three assists in Wednesday’s win at Minnesota. For the season, Dinwiddie is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. has also been a difference-maker. In 31 games, including 14 starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 games this year, including reaching 20 points eight times. He is a proven playmaker, recording three or more steals in a game three times this year and 23 in his career.

Why the Lakers can cover

Despite that, Dallas isn’t a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Mavericks spread. That’s because the Lakers are led by small forward LeBron James, who has scored 30 or more points in each of the last six games. He scored 34 points and dished out eight assists in Friday’s loss to the Hornets. James recently passed Michael Jordan for sixth place on the all-time assists list, and registered his 900th career win Dec. 2 at Milwaukee. He is the only player in league history with 10,000-plus points, 10,000-plus rebounds and 10,000-plus assists.

Also giving the Lakers offense a boost is guard Lonnie Walker IV. In 29 starts this season, Walker is averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Walker is hitting 47.1% of his shots from the floor, including 39.7% from 3-point range, and is an 87.7% free-throw shooter. He has reached double-digit scoring in four consecutive games, including 21 points against Washington on Dec. 18.

