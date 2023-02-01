Lakers vs. Knicks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 31 best bets from proven model

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-28) look to split their two games in the Big Apple as they take on the New York Knicks (27-24) on Tuesday night. Los Angeles lost to the Nets 121-104 on Monday and failed to cover as a 9-point underdog. LeBron James (questionable) and Anthony Davis (foot) sat that one out, but both are expected to suit up tonight, while Patrick Beverley (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are out. The Knicks also played the Nets last time out and lost 122-115 on Saturday. New York center Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is out for this one.

Tipoff at Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 2-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 232, down 5.5 points from the opening line.

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2

Lakers vs. Knicks over/under: 232 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -135, Lakers +115

LAL: The Lakers are 4-4 against the spread with no rest

NYK: The Knicks are 9-14-2 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Why the Lakers can cover

Although James has been dealing with “significant soreness” in his foot/ankle, per Coach Darvin Ham, he appears to have a decent shot of playing on Tuesday after sitting out Monday. James is just 117 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, so he should be motivated to be on the floor and make progress toward that mark in his first game at MSG in three years. Davis, meanwhile, appears to be set to go with the probable tag.

Although Los Angeles is just 24-25-2 overall against the spread this season, the Lakers have been much better in January, going 10-4-1 ATS since the calendar Flipped to 2023. They’ve also been tremendous as slight underdogs, going 8-1 ATS when the spread is between a pick’em and +3.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are pesky on defense, contesting shots at a high level. New York is No. 2 in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage (45.3%), and the Knicks allow only 34.9% shooting from 3-point range. Opponents are averaging only 24.8 assists per game against the Knicks, and New York is in the top eight in both fast break points allowed (12.9 per game) and points allowed in the paint (44.3 per game). Los Angeles is in the bottom tier of the NBA in 3-point accuracy on offense, playing into the hands of New York’s defensive approach.

On the other end, the Knicks are excellent on offense, scoring more than 1.15 points per possession and leading the NBA in second-chance points with 17.5 per game. New York secures almost 33% of missed shots on the Offensive glass, and the Knicks commit a turnover on only 13.2% of Offensive possessions with 25.6 free throw attempts per game.

