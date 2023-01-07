Lakers vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven computer models

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to extend their season-best four-game winning streak when they face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Los Angeles was able to keep its hot streak alive with a 130-114 win against Atlanta on Friday night. Sacramento has dropped two of its last three games, including a 120-117 setback against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Sacramento is favored by 9 points in the latest Kings vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 243. Before Entering any Lakers vs. Kings picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 38-13 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Kings:

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Kings -9

Lakers vs. Kings over/under: 243 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -355, Los Angeles +278

Lakers vs. Kings picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Why the Kings can cover

Los Angeles continues to deal with multiple key injuries, as star Anthony Davis is set to miss yet another game due to a foot injury. The Lakers are also going to be playing without guards Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) for approximately two weeks each. Walker is the team’s third-leading scorer with 14.7 points per game, while Reeves is adding 10.8 points off the bench.

Sacramento has already picked up a pair of wins over the Lakers this season, extending its winning streak to three games against Los Angeles. Big man Domantas Sabonis scored 20 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out eight assists against Atlanta on Wednesday in what was his 15th straight double-double. He was one of four Sacramento players to score at least 20 points, with De’Aaron Fox scoring a team-high 25.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles continues to climb towards the .500 mark this season after starting in a 2-10 hole. The Lakers are riding a season-best four-game winning streak after picking up a 130-114 win against Atlanta on Friday. LeBron James sat out during the team’s win against Miami on Wednesday, but he returned to score 25 points and pull down 10 rebounds on Friday. He has scored at least 30 points in nine of his last 12 games. It’ll be important to monitor his status on the second half of a back-to-back but there’s been no indication as of Saturday that he’ll sit this one out.

The Lakers have been hot offensively during their four-game run, reaching the 130-point mark twice and averaging 123.3 points during that stretch. Guard Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 23 points in 27 minutes off the bench against Atlanta. Los Angeles has covered the spread in five of its last six games, and it has covered in seven of its last nine trips to Sacramento.

How to make Kings vs. Lakers Picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Lakers vs. Kings spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.