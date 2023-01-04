Lakers vs. Heat odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven computer models

The Miami Heat have won four of their last five games heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Miami (20-18) has been in Los Angeles all week, beating the Clippers in a 110-100 final on Monday. The Lakers (16-21) won for the third time in four games when they beat the Hornets on Monday, continuing their push towards the .500 mark.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Miami is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Lakers +6.5

Lakers vs. Heat over/under: 229.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Los Angeles +210, Miami -260

Lakers vs. Heat picks:

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has won three of its last four games since a loss at Dallas on Christmas Day, as LeBron James has been playing his best basketball of the season. He is averaging 34.4 points over his last 10 games and 45.0 over his last two games. James had a season-high 47 points on his birthday in a win over Atlanta last week before following that up with 43 points against Charlotte on Monday.

The Lakers are now returning home for seven of their next nine games, and they are 8-8 at Crypto.com Arena. They have been playing solidly on their home court, winning six of their last nine contests. Wing Lonnie Walker IV is scoring 14.7 points per game for the Lakers, who are playing without forward Anthony Davis (foot).

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has won four of its last five games coming into this contest, including a 110-100 win over the Crosstown Clippers earlier this week. The Heat also picked up a 112-98 win against the Lakers last Wednesday, so they can sweep the season series in the span of a week. They have won six of their last seven road games and have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games against the Lakers.

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against the Lakers last week, kickstarting a four-game stretch of 27.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Guard Tyler Herro scored 23 points in the win over the Clippers, and Miami held them to 17 points in the fourth quarter. James is questionable to play for Los Angeles on Wednesday night due to a sore right ankle.

