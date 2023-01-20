Lakers vs Grizzlies Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/20/23

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-25)

January 20, 2023 10:00 pm EDT

The Line: Los Angeles Lakers +7.5; Over/Under: +242

(Get latest betting odds)

The Memphis Grizzlies pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on fire as they’ve reeled off 11 wins in a row and they will be looking to stay hot after outlasting the Cavaliers in a 115-114 home win on Wednesday. Desmond Bane led the team with 25 points, and Morant added 24 points with eight assists while Santi Aldama chipped in with 16 points on six of eight shooting off the bench. As a team, the Grizzlies shot 45 percent from the field and 11 of 34 from the 3-point line as they squandered a 19-point lead after dominating the first half, before they rallied late and stole the game on a tip-in from Steven Adams to take the lead with just 16 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in a bit of a rut as they’ve lost four of their last five games overall and they will be hoping to bounce back after falling short to the Kings in a 116-111 loss on Wednesday. LeBron James led the way with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, Russell Westbrook added 19 points with seven rebounds and five assists while Kendrick Nunn chipped in with 14 points. As a team, the Lakers shot 48 percent from the field and 11 of 34 from the 3-point line as they stormed out of the Gates with 39 points in the first quarter to take an early 14-point lead, but they couldn’t maintain that pace and had to climb back from a 14-point deficit, only to see the Kings slip away in a close finish that could’ve gone either way.

Looking at the betting trends, the Grizzlies are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games and 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven Friday games. The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a loss, 7-19-1 ATS in their last 27 games against a team with a winning record and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Head to head, the under is 12-3 in the last 15 meetings overall and the over is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are still missing Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker while LeBron James is listed as day to day, while the Grizzlies are keeping an eye on Ziaire Williams who is questionable. The Grizzlies are coming into this one full of confidence and with good reason as they’ve reeled off 11 straight, so it’s hard to back against them, especially with the Lakers playing poorly at the moment. The line is a bit heavier than I’d like, but the Grizzlies are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games and I think they get another one here.