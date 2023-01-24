Lakers vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-24; Los Angeles 22-25

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.96 points per game before their contest Tuesday. The Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 pm ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles has some work to do to even out the 6-23 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Los Angeles beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 on Sunday. Los Angeles was down 71-46 at the end of the half, but the Squad rallied to mount a Spectacular comeback. Los Angeles’ center Thomas Bryant was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, taking their matchup 112-98. It was another big night for the Clippers’ small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points in addition to nine boards.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 22-25 and Los Angeles to 25-24. Watch the Matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 pm ET

Tuesday at 10 pm ET Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

