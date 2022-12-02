Lakers vs. Bucks odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 2 predictions from a proven computer model

Fiserv Forum hosts an intriguing cross-conference NBA Tilt on Friday as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers in the 21st game of the season for both teams. Milwaukee is 15-5 and 11-2 at home, while Los Angeles is just 8-12 overall, but the Lakers have won six of their last eight games. Khris Middleton (wrist) is listed as probable and expected to make his season debut for Milwaukee, while MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Serge Ibaka (illness) are out. Dennis Schroder (personal) is out for Los Angeles.

Lakers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -9

Lakers vs. Bucks over/under: 230.5 points

Lakers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -400, Lakers +310

Los Angeles: The Lakers are 8-12 against the spread this season

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 12-7-1 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Why the Lakers can cover

After an ugly start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Lakers are on the upswing. Los Angeles is 6-2 in the last eight games, and the Lakers are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per 100 possessions. That coincides with improved shooting, including a 60.5% true shooting mark in those eight contests. The Lakers are in the top three of the NBA in free throw attempts (25.6 per game), and Los Angeles is shooting 80.3% at the Charity stripe. Los Angeles is above-average in ball security, committing a turnover on only 14.5% of possessions, and the Lakers are very strong on defense.

The Lakers are in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 110.1 points per 100 possessions, and Los Angeles is in the top quartile of the league in free throw prevention (21.6 attempts per game), 2P accuracy allowed (52.7% ), 3P accuracy allowed (34.0%), and FG percentage allowed (45.8%). Milwaukee is No. 29 in the NBA in free throw accuracy on offense, and the Bucks are below average in field goal percentage.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is keyed by an elite player in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, and he is shooting 53.3% from the field. Milwaukee also projects to get Middleton back for the first time all season, Boosting the team’s Offensive ceiling. The Bucks are above-average in 3-pointers (13.0 per game) and free throw creation (24.2 attempts per game) on offense, with top-of-the-line defensive metrics.

Milwaukee leads the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up fewer than 1.07 points per possession. The Bucks are in the top three of the league in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, defensive rebound rate, and blocked shots per game.

