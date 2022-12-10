Lakers vs. 76ers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from proven computer models

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday evening as they continue their road trip. LA has lost two straight and failed to cover in both. The Sixers, meanwhile, have dropped three in a row. Anthony Davis (illness) and LeBron James (ankle) are both probable for the Lakers. Tyrese Maxey (foot) remains out for Philadelphia, while Danuel House Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia at -4.5 in the latest Lakers vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 227.

76ers vs. Lakers spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers vs. Lakers over/under: 227 points

76ers vs. Lakers money line: Philadelphia -190, Los Angeles +158

What you need to know about the 76ers

Philadelphia lost its overtime Matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Despite the setback, Philadelphia got a solid performance out of center Joel Embiid, who had 39 points in addition to seven rebounds.

James Harden scored 21 points in the loss after missing a month due to a foot injury. Veteran PJ Tucker logged 42 minutes but contributed just three points, and he’s averaging only 3.5 points on the season. The Sixers will be heavily reliant on Embiid, Harden and Tobias Harris (16.9 PPG), especially with Maxey still out.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday 126-113. The Lakers were down 97-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Lonnie Walker IV struggled for Los Angeles as he played 25 minutes with 5-for-16 shooting.

The Lakers are expected to get James and Davis back after missing the last game. But Los Angeles is just 6-9 when both James and Davis start, and a big reason for LA’s woes has been its outside shooting. The Lakers rank last in the NBA in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage, which has led to them having the 22nd-ranked offensive efficiency in the league.

