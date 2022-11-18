Lakers volleyball team falls to eventual Champions in state semis

The North Tahoe volleyball team had their season come to an end after reaching the semifinals of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Girls Volleyball Playoffs.

The Lakers came into the four-team tournament at Hug High School in Reno as the No. 2 seed out of the Northern League, but fell 3-1 last Friday to eventual state champion The Meadows.

Junior Alana Hendricks led the Lakers with 17 kills. Senior Anja Lund and Miya Casci combined for four aces. Casci also led the team with 23 assists. Junior Lola Williams had a team-high two blocks. Senior Addie Atler led North Tahoe with 19 digs.

The Lakers won the first set 25-23 but dropped the next three, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21.

North Tahoe finished the season with an overall record of 24-7. The Lakers were 13-1 in league play to win the regular season Northern League title, but fell in the Finals of the regional Playoffs to Yerington.

Hendricks led the team on the season with 318 kills. Casci had a team-high 119 aces and 452 assists. Sophomore Stella Gajar led the team with 37 blocks. Atler posted a team-high 273 digs.

North Tahoe’s 24 wins and 13-1 record in league play are the best result the program has had in more than 15 years.