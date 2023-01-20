Lakers trade pursuit of young Knicks player intensifies

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers who have been falling short of expectations, the pressure continues to mount for them to make a move to upgrade the roster. One player that they have been rumored to have interest in is the New York Knicks’ Cam Reddish. As per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Lakers have been ramping up their trade pursuit of Reddish with Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley being rumored to be included in a potential deal with the Knicks.

Part of the challenge for the Lakers when it comes to moving either Nunn or Beverley is the fact that both players are set to hit free agency this offseason. As a result, teams might not be willing to give up much for a pair of players they could potentially lose at the end of the season for nothing.

Nevertheless, they remain among the better trade chips the Lakers have to offer. Cam Reddish would be a potential low risk, high reward move for the Lakers should they manage to acquire him. The 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Reddish showed some promise with the Atlanta Hawks before they dealt him to the Knicks. He’s received inconsistent minutes with the Knicks and hasn’t been able to find a role.

The Lakers probably wouldn’t have to give up much for Reddish, and some package centered around Kendrick Nunn might be able to get the deal done. Nunn returned to the court this season and has been playing fairly well after missing most of last season due to injury.