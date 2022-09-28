Lakers to Hold Fourth Annual Pride Night

In Celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, the Los Angeles Lakers will hold their fourth annual Pride Night on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when the team hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Lakers are proud to announce that each fan in attendance will receive a Commemorative Lakers Pride jersey. The Pride Night Celebration will also treat fans to special in-game entertainment.

Friends and prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community will be in attendance to celebrate the evening. Members and supporters from multiple LGBTQ+ organizations will also be recognized, including LAMBDA Basketball, Rainbow Labs and the Sports Equality Foundation.

The annual ‘Laces of Unity’ Award will be presented to Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy is a two-time Olympian, Olympic medalist, actor and LGBTQ+ advocate. The ‘Laces of Unity’ Award recognizes individuals in the sports community who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQ+ community.

Fans are encouraged to show support on social media throughout the night by using #LAKERSPRIDENIGHT