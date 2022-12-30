Lakers: Time For LeBron James To Depart Purple And Gold, NBA Expert Opines – All Lakers

Since linking up with your Los Angeles Lakers, All-NBA forward LeBron James has led the team to its record-tying 17th NBA Championship (his fourth), and captained another solid team with the league’s best defense. The 37-year-old (who turns 38 tomorrow) has been named to four of his 18 All-Star teams in Los Angeles, with a fifth seemingly inevitable barring injury.

But for the second straight season, largely because of the $47.1 million Albatross contract of a still-solid-but-totally-overpaid Russell Westbrook, the team is far below a .500 and seems likely to fall out of even the play-in tournament hunt.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button