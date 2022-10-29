Lakers Throw Game to the Wolves in Minnesota

The Lakers hit their second and final stop on the road Tonight in Minnesota and have yet to find their formula for success after the Timberwolves handed Los Angeles their fifth consecutive 111-102 loss.

The Lakers debuted their 2022-23 Classic Edition Uniforms which are reminiscent of their first-ever home uniforms they wore when the team originated in Minneapolis.

Minnesota’s biggest lead, 10, didn’t come until less than halfway through the final frame. The Lakers faced the Wolves without Anthony Davis who was absent due to lower back soreness. The team held their own in the paint on both ends against Minnesota’s bigs Anthony Edwards who had 29 points and Rudy Gobert who had 22 points and a stunning 21 rebounds.

LeBron James has officially garnered the most 20-point Games in NBA history accolade after the King led his team with 28 points, and notched seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

And Russell Westbrook returned to regular play after missing Los Angeles’ last game, he sealed off the night with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Russ also passed Robert Parish for 29th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 23,335 points.

LA’s outside shots finally started to sprinkle a little bit tonight thanks to Troy Brown Jr. who got the start, sank 4-for-6 triples behind his 12 points and eight rebounds.

And Austin Reaves let it rain from the arc as well. They went 2-for-3 from outside, along with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers finished with more points in the paint than the Timberwolves, 56-46, and more rebounds, 55-49. A factor in this was the strong performance from Wenyen Gabriel who went +10 on the night with eight points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Where things went wrong for LA was the number of turnovers they committed, 22, which more than doubled Minnesota’s 10. The points they gave up by giving the ball away made it so they could Hang around this game, but not hold on to it.