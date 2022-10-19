Lakers Team with MeiGray to Offer Fully Authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys

The Los Angeles Lakers and MeiGray Group today announced a Collaboration on a new program that will offer fully authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys worn during the 2022-23 NBA season by Lakers players.

MeiGray, the NBA’s Official Game-Worn Authenticator, will work directly with the Lakers to offer the jerseys as part of the NBA & MeiGray Game-Worn Authentication Program. Proceeds of the partnership will benefit the Lakers Youth Foundation, which focuses on helping underserved youth develop their potential by providing positive experiences and resources in education, health and wellness, and sports.

“This partnership with MeiGray is a win-win for both our passionate fanbase and the Lakers Youth Foundation,” said Tim Harris, Lakers President of Business Operations. “By collaborating with a leader in the game-worn authentication space, fans of the purple and gold will now have the opportunity to own our iconic jerseys worn by their favorite players.”

Throughout the season, complete sets of Game-Worn Jerseys in each of the Lakers’ five Styles – Icon, Association, Statement, Classic and City Edition – will be available at auctions.nba.com. Jerseys are available for pre-order by emailing [email protected] Additionally, select jerseys from previous seasons are now available for retail sale at nbagameworn.com.

“MeiGray is proud to partner with such an iconic franchise,” said MeiGray President and Chief Operating Officer Barry Meisel. “NBA Game-Worn Jerseys from the Lakers are among the most coveted by sports memorabilia collectors, and we’re so glad the Lakers Youth Foundation will benefit from this.”