Lakers-Suns NBA odds, spread, over/under and props

The Lakers-Suns rivalry Picks back up Tuesday night in the desert. In the recent history between these two teams, Phoenix has dominated Los Angeles.

All four meetings in the 2021-22 season went to the Suns and the closest scoring margin across those games was 10 points. The season prior, Phoenix sent LA home in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Neither team will be at full strength for the first Matchup of the year between these Pacific Division foes. The Lakers will be missing LeBron James (thigh) and the Suns will take the court without Chris Paul (heel).

