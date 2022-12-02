Lakers star LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones photo Fiasco leaves NBA Twitter in huge debate

LeBron James chiming in on the controversial 1957 image of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dividing the internet. On one hand, there are the likes of Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe voicing out their support and admiration for James’ stance on the matter. On the other hand, and almost obligatory, are those who are expressing a completely opposite view of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar touching on the subject.

Let’s take a look first at some of the people Backing the Lakers forward.

And then we have here the other side, which thinks the Lakers star is a hypocrite for rhetorically wondering about the absence of questions from the media with regard to the Jerry Jones photo Fiasco while being silent on other socio-political issues.

It can be recalled that LeBron James once said that Daryl Morey “wasn’t uneducated” when the former Houston Rockets general manager posted a tweet in support of Hongkong which led to a bit of deterioration of the relationship between the NBA and China — a huge market for the league.

In any case, LeBron James is not a stranger when it comes to being a divisive figure because of his views. It’s been quite a Transformation for the Lakers forward, who entered the NBA in 2003 as an 18-year-old manchild seen by many as the next coming of Michael Jordan but is probably closer to a Legend like Bill Russell when weighed with all on- court and off-court factors.

LeBron James will never shy away from speaking his mind. You can always expect that from the Lakers leader.

