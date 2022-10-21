Lakers Show Progress in Loss to Clippers

It was Los Angeles vs. LA as the Lakers battled the Clippers at their home opener and were handed a 95-91 loss.

The shots still weren’t falling for the Lakers tonight, but Lonnie Walker IV provided consistent scoring for his squad. Lonnie led the team offensively with 26 points. Defensively, Walker IV was problematic for LAC. They finished +7 on the night.

To start game two of the season, LeBron James grabbed another career milestone and broke into the top ten of the NBA’s All Time Three-Pointers List. To finish, LBJ notched another three, 20 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists on his record-breaking night.

The Clippers shot 50% from the field in the first quarter and maintained a steady lead that extended into the second—up until about halfway through when the Purple and Gold went on a 20-4 run. The comeback partially came from LeBron and Anthony Davis, who clocked 25 points, and grabbed eight boards. LBJ and AD had their way in the paint when the Clippers decided to go small just before halftime.

In just about five minutes, the Lakers tied it up 56-56 to make it a 0-0 game heading into half.

For primarily the entirety of the game, the Lakers kept climbing their way out of a deficit. They didn’t stop climbing until it was over, and it was their defense that kept filling their tank. Russell Westbrook had two key defensive stops and five steals overall. The team forced 22 turnovers, more than double the amount they committed, 9.

“We have 80 games left and we’re trending in the right direction,” Head Coach Darvin Ham said postgame.