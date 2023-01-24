Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade to San Antonio Spurs? ‘Still Alive’ as Deadline Nears

The Los Angeles Lakers are in continued pursuit of a trade according to a San Antonio-based report are still talking with the San Antonio Spurs on a potential deal.

The Spurs – who will play at the Lakers on Wednesday – have an interest in Westbrook Mostly as an expiring contract and, it seems, otherwise plan to be Sellers ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, with names like Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson being floated.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button