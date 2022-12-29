Lakers Rumors: NBA Writer Calls for LA to Trade Russell Westbrook – All Lakers

Paying $47.1 million for someone to come off the bench is never the ideal move. However, it’s clear the Lakers look better with Russell Westbrook being utilized in his sixth man role.

Westbrook has recorded three triple-doubles on the season and has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. However, his true shooting percentage of 48.5 and his 18.5 turnover percentage are the worst of his career.

It’s clear the Westbrook experiment is looking better now, but still, the time is now to trade him away while the value of his expiring contract remains high. The Lakers will have to depart with some draft compensation in order to entice a team to take on the money, but it’s more than enough reason for NBA Writers to challenge the Lakers to trade him away (via Bleacher Report).

While the Lakers can simply let his contract run out and use the extra cap space this summer, Westbrook’s expiring deal is one of the last remaining trade assets this team has left. Los Angeles needs to move on from Westbrook, using his deal as its best option to match money with before the deadline.

While some of Westbrook’s best playing days are behind him, clearly the Talent is still there, and one a Championship caliber team can still utilize. The Lakers simply just can’t afford to wait any longer knowing Westbrook will likely find a new home next season.

Let the flood gates open once more for possible trade scenarios for Westbrook as the Lakers continue to climb towards a postseason team.