Lakers Rumors: NBA Insiders Propose LA Trades Russell Westbrook for Two-Time All-Star – All Lakers

The NBA’s trade deadline is quickly approaching. In less than two weeks, the league’s contenders are going to look much different. Insiders around the game of basketball are predicting one of the craziest deadlines ever, as the standings in the Western Conference are so jam-packed.

Ahead of Friday’s games, the Lakers currently sit at 23-26, and as the No. 13 seed in the West. However, they’re just one game back of the No. 10 seed, and, even better, just five games back of the No. 3 seeds Yes, it’s that close.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button