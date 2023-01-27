Lakers Rumors: NBA Insiders Propose LA Trades Russell Westbrook for Two-Time All-Star – All Lakers

The NBA’s trade deadline is quickly approaching. In less than two weeks, the league’s contenders are going to look much different. Insiders around the game of basketball are predicting one of the craziest deadlines ever, as the standings in the Western Conference are so jam-packed.

Ahead of Friday’s games, the Lakers currently sit at 23-26, and as the No. 13 seed in the West. However, they’re just one game back of the No. 10 seed, and, even better, just five games back of the No. 3 seeds Yes, it’s that close.

So the deadline is definitely going to be crazy, and the Lakers are going to be at the forefront of that. They already got ahead and added former Lottery pick Rui Hachimura, but GM Rob Pelinka said the team is just getting started. And if the Lakers wanted to go big, NBA Insider Zach Lowe proposed a huge swap on his podcast. Here’s the full deal they proposed:

Lakers receive: Zach LaVine

Bulls receive: Russell Westbrook, two first-round picks (one unprotected and one with limited protections)

Let me start by saying this would be a great deal for the Lakers, but I don’t know if the Bulls would be getting enough. While those two first-round picks are highly coveted in the league right now, LaVine has established himself as one of the better scorers in basketball, coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons.

However, on the flip side, the Bulls signed LaVine to a Massive five-year, $215 million contract, which runs through 2027. And as of right now, they’re sitting at 22-26, as the No. 11 seed in the East. So there is something to be said about getting off that contract — because clearly, it’s not working — and taking on Westbrook’s expiring deal, which will be off the books in just a few months.

Now Let’s get to the Lakers’ side.

The Lakers have made it clear they would only trade the first-round picks if the potential deal would make them a title contender. Well, I think we found it.

In this deal, the Lakers would form one of the best big Threes in basketball, and would have the exact piece that would fit perfectly next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Since 2018-19, LaVine has averaged at least 23.6 points per game in every season. That’s the year he really took a jump, and in that time, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from deep and 83.3 percent shooting from the free- throw line.

Like I said, LaVine is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons. In 2020-21, his best year as a pro, he averaged a career-best 27.4 points per game on 41.9 percent shooting from deep. If that’s not exactly what the Lakers need, then I don’t know what is.

Finally, LaVine is very familiar with playing in LA, as he spent the 2013-14 season with the UCLA Bruins. Also, an NBA executive reported earlier this season that LaVine wanted to play for the Lakers. So, let’s make it happen.