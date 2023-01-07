Lakers Rumors: NBA Experts Think LA Should Bring Back 2020 Champ Via Trade – All Lakers

On a recent Episode of his podcast The Game Theory, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie spoke with The Volume’s Jason Timpf about all things NBA, including your struggling Los Angeles Lakers, currently the No. 12 seed in the West at 18-21.

Both experts agreed that there was one player in particular who could be a perfect trade target for your Los Angeles Lakers, assuming the team’s front office, led by team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, is willing to Surrender a little future draft capital in the offing: Washington Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma.

