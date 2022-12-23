Lakers Rumors: NBA Executive Believes Zach LaVine Wants To Play For LA – All Lakers

Just a few months into his fresh $215 million deal, two-time Chicago Bulls All-Star swingman Zach LaVine may have his sights set on your Los Angeles Lakers, writes Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now,” a Rival Eastern Conference executive informs Deveney. “The agents [from Klutch Sports, which also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis] want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”

