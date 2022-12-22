Lakers Rumors: Lavar Ball Shuts Down Idea of ​​His Son Playing for LA – All Lakers

Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball may be one of the NBA’s rising stars, but that doesn’t mean that he’ll be suiting up for the league’s glamor franchise any time soon, at least not if his infamously outspoken dad has anything to say about it.

“Common sense would tell you, hell no,” Lavar Ball said when asked if LaMelo would ever consider playing for the purple and gold. “You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy.”

